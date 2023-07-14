Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

