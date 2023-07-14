FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ES stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

