FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

