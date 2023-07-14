FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

ADBE opened at $517.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $519.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.