FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPLG opened at $52.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

