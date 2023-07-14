Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 52.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 266.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in América Móvil by 53.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

