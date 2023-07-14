Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 261 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.01 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

