Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $450.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $450.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.