Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,120 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

