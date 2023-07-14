Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 133 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

