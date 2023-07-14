Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of DLR opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

