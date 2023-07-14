Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $115,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 1.1 %

IDEX stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.