Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,156 shares of company stock worth $19,085,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of EW opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

