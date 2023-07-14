Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.