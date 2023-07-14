FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 32,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,679,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

