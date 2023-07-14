FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $351,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 1.0 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $25.31.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.