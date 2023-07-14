FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

