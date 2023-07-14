FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.60% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

