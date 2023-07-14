FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,528,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $209.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $210.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.52. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

