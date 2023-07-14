FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after buying an additional 319,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,762,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.