925 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

