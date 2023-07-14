Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.0 %

FICO opened at $810.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $817.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

