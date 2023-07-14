FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.43 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

