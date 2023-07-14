FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.