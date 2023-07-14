Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

