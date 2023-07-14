NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.52 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.