First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

NYSE RIO opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

