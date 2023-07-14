First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,538.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,504.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,494.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.