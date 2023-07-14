Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

