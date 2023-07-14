Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,632,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.