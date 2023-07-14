Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

