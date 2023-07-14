Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

