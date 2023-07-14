Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 250.2% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

