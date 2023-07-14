Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.