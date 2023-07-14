Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

