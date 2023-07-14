PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of +12% to $7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

