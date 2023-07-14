Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Up 10%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 203,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 103,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Resverlogix Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.