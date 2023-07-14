Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.