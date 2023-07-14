Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

