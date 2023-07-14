B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

