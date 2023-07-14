B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.55.
About B. Riley Financial
