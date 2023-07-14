ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $13.38

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1,716,179 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

