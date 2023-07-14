Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 2.5%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $75.21. 252,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 610,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John's International ( NASDAQ:PZZA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John's International, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

