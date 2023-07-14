Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

