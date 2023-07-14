CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.6%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. 159,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 928,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CureVac by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.