Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Issues Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 963.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182,462 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.