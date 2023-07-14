Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 14.3%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 207,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 53,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Playfair Mining Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.57.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.
