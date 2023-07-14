Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Down 2.4%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $290.55 and last traded at $293.92. 119,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 507,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.15.

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.90.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

