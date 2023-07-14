Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.05) on Friday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.33). The stock has a market cap of £58.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3,950.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.43.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

