PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $71.04

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.04, but opened at $74.65. PDD shares last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 3,659,256 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

