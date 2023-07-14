Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.61

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $85.44, with a volume of 240099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.